(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Central District Initiative)

The Bend Central District (BCD) Initiative drew hundreds of neighbors, business owners, developers and community leaders to reimagine the Bend Central District together in a fun and exciting setting Tuesday evening. Bend’s classic Wagner Mall transformed into a mini cityscape to fit the event’s theme, Honey I Shrunk the BCD, complete with “theater” screening interviews of BCD residents and business owners, an indoor farmer’s market from Locavore and live mural painting by local artist Kaycee Anseth.

The event was hosted by the BCD Visionary Board, which is a diverse group of stakeholders who have established a foundation for inclusive, effective and durable collaboration in the neighborhood. Through creative placemaking, research and outreach, they are stewarding the community’s vision for the future of the Bend Central District.

The group released a memo with guidelines for future development, a rendering of a potential development on Second Ave. and Hawthorne Ave., and plans for the next phase of #ProjectUnderpass (bcdinitiative.org/whats-happening/2019/10/23/bcd-block-party-draws-big-crowd-to-the-wagner-mall).

Representative Cheri Helt told the crowd she appreciates the work the BCD Visionary Board has done to build a sense of community, saying the BCD Initiative aligns very well with what she wants to accomplish at the State Capitol. “I want to work on affordable housing, livability, walkability,” Helt said, adding that she has already passed a bill to encourage mixed-use development along the Third Street corridor.

One of the interactive activities used lego-style blocks to allow participants to answer the question, “Which of these themes do you want to continue to be a part of the BCD as it changes?” All five themes emerged as winners — people want the BCD to be a place for Nature and Industry, a place for Makers, a place for Diversity, a place for Connecting and a place for Remaining.

bcdinitiative.org