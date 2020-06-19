Beard Straightener: Beard Straightening Tools 101

Are you ready to beat the beard struggle? Well, you are not alone. People are looking for solutions to look better with stylish beards. And one of the best ways to start off is getting the best beard straightening tools. Among other things, a heated beard comb straightener will help you achieve excellent cuts and curly beards. However, if you are new in the market, getting it right with beard tools can be challenging. Luckily, this guide is going to help you get it right when it comes to choosing a beard straightening tool. Good luck!

Choosing Between Brushes and Combs

There are generally two common types of beard straightening devices; brushes and combs. Hair straightening brushes are smaller in size and feature a flatter surface with several teeth. On the other hand, combs come with an extended handle and their teeth are similar to those of a comb.

For thicker and longer beards, consider using a hair straightening brush. And this is simply because it provides a better grip on your strokes. Conversely, combs are perfect for thinner beards.

Know Your Beard Length

Straightening a short beard can be quite difficult. For instance, if you have a 1-inch beard, it would be pointless trying to straighten it with a flat iron. That’s because there won’t be enough hair to grip between the blades.

It’s always advisable to start using heating tools after your beard length reaches 2 inches and above.

Get It Right With Temperature Regulation

Everyone’s hair is unique. That’s why your facial hair needs special attention. Choose a beard straightener with multiple heat settings so that you can comfortably choose the ideal heating level depending on the desired beard temperature.

Avoid jumping to the highest level immediately. Instead, start with the lowest temperature and gradually work your way up until you reach the perfect stop. Doing this will go a long way in minimizing heat damage to your hair and skin.

Consider Getting Rid of Excess Beards

Growing a nice beard isn’t that easy. It has drawbacks. You may beard itch, beard dandruff, dryness, as well as blotchiness. And this can negatively impact your enthusiasm.

However, this doesn’t mean that you give up. As a bearded man, you should make slight adjustments to your regular schedule. The last thing you want is to have your precious beard eclipsed by white, flaky dandruff. It itches and looks terribly ugly.

What Is The Main Cause of Beard Dandruff?

Dandruff, a common condition of the skin, tends to affect the scalp. It’s often characterized by red, scaly, and itchy skin. If you’ve dandruff on your beard, you’re probably going to see some dander inside it. Dandruff is also referred to as seborrheic dermatitis.

Understanding the Causes of Beard Dandruff

There are generally two major causes of beard dandruff. And these include dry skin as well as fungal infections. Washing your face with regular soap and harsh cleansers can leave the skin under your extremely dry. Of course, these products keep your facial hair clean, but they also deprive your skin of its essential oils.

Fungal infections, on the other hand, occur when the yeast living on your skin hides under your beard due to extreme sunlight. And this normally slows down the growth of your facial hair. The longer the hair gets, the more vulnerable it’s to fungi.

Tips for Getting Rid of Those Annoying Beard Dandruff

The first thing you need to do is to thoroughly clean and exfoliate your beard. Be sure to wash your face regularly using natural soaps as well as facial cleansers. They’re specially designed to moisturize your skin and won’t dry it out.

You may also want to consider utilizing a high-quality beard shampoo for moisturizing and cleansing your face. Don’t use warm water. Instead, consider washing your beard with cold water. This will protect your skin from dryness. Once you’re done, dry your beard using a clean towel.

The Power of Cleansing With a Quality Lactic-Acid Cleanser

While a brush might help remove some dead skin from your face, lactic-acid cleansers remove all dead skin cells. So, jump in the shower and clean your entire face and beard with your favorite cleanser. This will help you feel fresh and flake-free.

Use Beard Oil to Condition Your Beards

When it comes to maintaining facial hair, beard oil is a necessity. Whether you’ve dandruff or not, beard oil should always be your friend. It’s designed to trap moisture, hence keeping your beard hydrated throughout the day.

Beard oil is one of the best options for keeping a beard dandruff away. When you’ve beard dandruff, the skin underneath is more likely to become drier than usual. This is because the hair extracts moisture from the skin surface. Applying beard oil not only adds moisture to the skin but it also conditions your hair.

It’s also important to note that beard oil contains carrier as well as essential oils that soften your beard. Carrier oils typically carry essential oils to your skin while also delivering therapeutic properties. In addition, they comprise of cold-pressed vegetable oils which are derived from the fatty parts of a plant.

It’s advisable to use beard oil at least four times a week. And it’s best applied after taking a shower and completely drying the beard. Of course, you can apply beard oil when your facial hair is still a little damp, but don’t apply the oil immediately after getting out of the shower.

You only need a little oil and you’re good to go. If your skin is oily or highly sensitive, then avoid ingredients that could clog your pores. Plus, you should stay away from beard oils that contain alcohol.

And if your beard is a bit longer, consider using a beard brush or comb to make sure that the oil is evenly distributed throughout your beard or mustache.

Natural Remedies for Fighting Beard Dandruff

If using chemicals isn’t your thing, then try beard dandruff home remedies. When looking for solutions to find dandruff, try the following options:

Baking Soda -This product has powerful medical properties, including being a dandruff remedy. It serves as a mild exfoliant that helps in removing dead skin.

Aloe vera – Aloe vera is commonly utilized in the creation of beard, shaving, as well as skin products. It has been proven to relieve the itching and dryness caused by a scaly beard. Even more, it’s highly rich in vitamins and minerals, which play a vital role in preserving your skin tone.

Lemons -The natural acids found in lemons nourish the skin. Mix lemon juice and some honey and then apply it to your beard. You’ll be surprised to see how quickly this can remove dandruff.

Water – Drink a lot of water. Drinking water all day long prevents dehydration and also flushes out toxins which lead to dandruff .

Aspirin – Aspirin contains salicylic acid, which is an important ingredient in most anti-dandruff shampoos. However, you should only use it when all the other remedies have failed to work.

Don’t Touch Your Face

Hands are often exposed to lots of bacteria and fungi. So, always be wary of washing them. To avoid dandruff, avoid touching your face with unclean hands. Remember, scratching can cause severe irritation and worsen your dandruff.

After visiting the toilet, wash your hands thoroughly. This will prevent accidental touching of the facial hair from turning into a dandruff issue.

How to Prevent Dandruff from Recurring

Once you’ve completely removed beard dandruff, it’s imperative to keep up with your routine. And this is particularly important when it comes to washing as well as moisturizing. Regularly check how your skin looks and feels. Is it tight or itchy?

You may also want to consider adding some beard oil. During cold, dry weather use a richer moisturizer. If you opt for a medicated shampoo, only utilize it once or twice per week after your dandruff is gone.

Use an exfoliant regularly to remove dirt and debris. This gets rid of dead skin cells as well as micro-organisms. Plus, it facilitates the growth of new cells. It’s also important to hydrate your beard with a high-quality face cream.

Key Takeaway

Every man is unique. And they all have different needs. What works for you might not work for another guy. But if you’ve tried all the above techniques and still have beard dandruff, don’t hesitate to seek medical help.

You could be having a skin condition that’s dandruff. And you might need medical treatment to fix the problem. So, if your dandruff doesn’t seem to go away, be sure to get the help of a medical professional.

The Bottom-Line

Facial hair raises your self-esteem. A well-maintained beard makes you a better man. Good beards improve your appearance. So, it’s important to get it right with the beard straightener you purchase. Know the beard straightening tools to purchase. With good beard straightening tools, you are sure of quality cuts. Even more, these tools will last longer. The above guide will help you choose the perfect beard straightening tool for a flawless beard.