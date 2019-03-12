Bend Area Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Two Homes to Families in Need of Affordable Housing

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity is dedicating two homes to the Del Cid and Bradbury families on Friday, March 15, 2019. The purchase of the two homes is the culmination of hundreds of hours of sweat equity and commitment that the two families have completed. These hours include time on the construction site, at our ReStore and a large portion of the hours are spent learning all about being successful financially. Bend Habitat’s goal is to build affordable homes in partnership with families in need in our community and that the families would have long-term success as homeowners and community members.

We are grateful for so many in our community that come together on every home we build to make it possible for us to serve people in need of affordable housing in Bend. Our program provides families with opportunities for a hand up, not a hand out. Our program requires that each family contribute hundreds of hours of sweat equity (volunteer time) and attend monthly financial education classes. Once the home is complete and the family’s requirements are met, we sell the home to the family with a mortgage payment never more than 33 percent of their monthly income.

A Home Dedication is scheduled for March 15 at 11:30am at 1260 NE Jones Rd., Bend. Contact Robin Cooper Engle at rcooper@bendhabitat.org or 541-508-8681 for more information.

bendhabitat.org • 541-385-5387

restorebend.org • 541-312-6709