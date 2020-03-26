Bend Central District Offers Updates on Local Businesses

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor’s stay at home order , a lot of our local businesses are facing challenging times. The Bend Central District is a place where makers roll up their sleeves and find creative solutions with what they’ve got. Oregon Spirit Distillery has already stepped up for the community by making hand sanitizer free of charge.

Now is the time for all of us to support the local businesses that keep Bend running in good times and bad! Here are some messages from BCD business owners who have found coronavirus-safe adaptations to their services and need you to help out by buying local.

UPDATES FROM LOCAL BCD BUSINESSES

Big Story Books

To buy books or movies, just leave a message with what you’re looking for and we will call you back! We have Tap Pay and PayPal. Free shipping for local orders. Be safe, stay healthy and keep reading!

541-617-9271 • bigstorybend@gmail.com

Fancywork Yarn Shop Now Online!

Curbside delivery during our business hours (Tuesday – Friday 12-4pm)

FREE “Ding Dong Ditch Home Delivery” Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Bend, Redmond and Sisters.

FREE USPS shipping on all phone and web orders over $25

It was heartbreaking to have to close the doors to my wooly, warm yarn community, but with everyone’s continued support, we’ll be back as soon as the health situation makes it safe.

New York City Sub Shop

Until further notice we are going to be open Monday through Friday 10am-3pm. Strictly take-out rules still apply. Make it easy by going online: nycsubshop.kulacart.net and expedite your order (make sure to select the BEND LOCATION), or call ahead @ 541 330 0444 and pay by CC over the phone. Credit card transactions only.

Thank you and keep healthy,

Andrew and our NYCSS staff

Oregon Spirit Distillers

We are happy to announce that we will be providing 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizer free of charge at the bottle shop. One per person, while supplies last.*

Because of the increasing demand for the product and the limited availability of the ingredients, we have decided that we will accept donations that will go directly toward resupplying our stock. Donate here!

So far we have provided sanitizer to DHS, the fire department, several day cares, homeless shelters as well as the City. We are fortunate to be able to supply this service and only ask for donations from those who can help us provide it. Thank you.

*They will post on their Facebook when they run out.

Roundabouts Home Consignments

Pre-owned home furnishings and decor for every style and every budget at rhcbend.com/contact .

The retail building has been closed to “open door” shopping by executive order 20-12 until further notice.

R.H.C. is currently using our wishlist shopping format for your furniture needs. Send questions regarding the purchase of an item or email us images/descriptions of your dream piece to rhcbend@gmail.com .

We will send images of any like pieces in stock. We can set up a private appointment for you to come buy the piece(s).

Please remember and SHARE that we are still offering our moving, hauling and eco-junking services. Life still moves forward (real estate transactions, leases ending, escrow closing, moving, etc.) requiring these kinds of services. I personally have tons of construction experience. We are also opening slots for our restoration and repair services.

Want more options? Visit Bend has a special website dedicated to giving updated information about which businesses are open and their adaptations during this time.

And remember, the most important thing you can do for your community right now is to limit the spread of COVID-19 by staying home when you can and practicing social distancing when you can’t.