Bend City Council Candidate Filing Period Open

Four Bend City Council positions will be on the November 3, 2020, ballot. The filing period for those interested in getting on the ballot is open through August 25.

Due to COVID-19, for this election, prospective City Councilor candidates can choose to pay a $25 fee instead of collecting signatures to get on a ballot. Typically, candidates are eligible for the ballot by filing a nominating petition containing at least 150 signatures of electors of the city of Bend. The Council approved temporarily allowing eligible electors to be nominated for the November 3, 2020 election by filing a declaration of candidacy and paying a $25 filing fee to allow candidates the option to avoid the in-person signature-gathering requirement to support social distancing practices that help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Candidates will still have the option of filing by nomination petition.

Individuals elected this November will begin serving in January 2021. Council members are elected to four-year terms.

The City Council is composed of six council members and an elected mayor.

More information about filing, including requirements to be eligible and expectations of Councilors, can be found at: bendoregon.gov/government/departments/city-recorder/elections.

The four positions that expire at the end of December are positions 1 through 4, currently held by Bruce Abernethy, Justin Livingston, Bill Moseley and Chris Piper.

