Bend Clean Energy Conference to Showcase Innovation, Sustainability for Businesses

(Image | Courtesy of Go Clean Energy Conference)

Ample research shows that sustainable businesses have increased profitability. Innovation shows leadership and allows businesses to gain competitive advantage. You’ll learn why this is true from numerous case examples of efficiency and energy projects from the top regional experts. But, whether you’re an individual, government or nonprofit or for-profit business, there will be much to offer at the Go Clean Energy Conference.

Set aside October 3 for a day of learning and attend this “how to” conference and get tips for getting things done. Perhaps most important is that you’ll learn how to save thousands of dollars in new and continuing incentives, tax credits and cash rebates. “Use them or lose them” is more true now than ever before.

To help you plan and prioritize what can benefit you the most, 350Deschutes will bring some of the top local and regional experts to Bend for the third annual Clean Energy Conference. Everyone is welcomed to attend and at $44 for early registration, the cost is less than a tank of gas. From 8am-6pm, the event will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at 469 NW Wall Street and includes beverages, snacks, lunch, social hour and beverages by Worthy Brewing Company and Sunriver Brewing Company.

Businesses will learn from G5, a local bend business, and Jacqueline Drumheller, a sustainability consultant, and others how to jump start a sustainability program with special program interns or with a staff person and little to minimal resources. Green teams offer significant advantages to businesses beyond cost savings. Presenters will share many examples appropriate for businesses to help them gain competitiveness.

Pacific power, Forth and Energy Trust of Oregon will discuss the growing opportunities for electric vehicles, access to EV charging and funding sources for businesses. The all-day conference will give everyone the tools they need to start transitioning toward clean energy, being more efficient, benefitting the environment, promoting a healthy community and saving money at the same time.

Stephen Aiguier of Green Hammer will present the lunch keynote on “Why Zero Energy Now.” A compelling presentation as to the savings and benefits, to health, community, and safety that are inherent in efficient green building practices, he’ll explain why this goal has tremendous short-and-long-term benefits.

Those from the building and construction industry will get four CEU credits from a minimum of four hours of presentations, including marketing, high performance subdivisions, how efficiency affects affordability, Home Energy Score, incentives to use and the latest code changes coming from Gov. Kate Brown. Electrification is well underway and builders can gain advantage by being ahead of the curve.

Session topics to include:

Community Innovation: Local and regional examples in clean transportation, energy, solar storage, energy efficiency and waste reduction

Materials management: Buying more sustainably, innovative options for businesses and individuals

Strategic energy management: Lighting, heating, cooling and energy management options for businesses

Financing your projects, for individuals, business and government projects.

Incentives for low to moderate income communities

Details

When: October 3, 8:45am-6pm (including lunch, social hour and evening sessions)

Where: Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR 97701

Cost of tickets: $44 until September 8, $60 after September 8

gocleanenergy.org • 350deschutes.org