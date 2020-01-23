Bend FC Timbers & Redmond Proficiency Academy Partner for Annual F3 Fundraiser January 25

Bend FC Timbers (BFCT), Central Oregon’s premier youth soccer club, is hosting its sixth annual fundraiser, F3: Futbol, Fermentation & Food with title sponsor Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) on Saturday, January 25 at 10 Barrell Brewing East Side. This event is open to Bend and surrounding communities.

Since 2015, Bend FC Timbers has provided more than 125 scholarships for recreational and competitive players. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Central Oregon youth scholarships and programs. All community members are welcome to join in on this fun-filled event that includes a silent and live auction, raffles and craft beverages and food by 10 Barrel. F3 runs from 6-9pm and tickets are available for $35 per person at: bendfctimbers.com/camps/f3-futbol-fermentation-food.

“We are pleased to partner with Redmond Proficiency Academy for our annual F3 fundraiser,” said BFCT Executive Director Tara Bilanski. Just like RPA, BFCT prides itself in creating a positive and unique learning experience for our players. I can’t think of a better community partner to work hand in hand with to put on F3. We are grateful for the financial support of RPA, which will directly impact our scholarship needs.”

“RPA provides a unique educational experience by empowering our students to pursue their dreams,” said RPA Executive Director Jon Bullock. “We partner with the Bend FC Timbers because their mission — ‘Pursuing greatness that instills a passion for life’ — aligns with ours. Like the Bend FC Timbers, RPA encourages young people throughout Central Oregon to passionately seek meaningful opportunities to learn and grow.”

bendfctimbers.com • rpacademy.org