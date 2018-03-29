Bend High Teachers Get Emergency Self-Defense Training

(Photo above courtesy of Bend High School)

Recently, Bend High School teachers gathered for site-based, self-defense training sponsored by local Coach Jimmy Smith, owner of Smith Martial Arts.

Coach Jimmy focuses on using a combination of real life techniques including verbal distraction, physical skills and using items in your normal environment as a defense weapon if needed.

“For the teachers, we are holding the training in their environment, the school, so they’ll develop simple moves that work — like using maybe a clipboard or pen as a weapon if needed — and leave today with confidence that they can act in an emergency situation” said Jimmy.

Coach Jimmy developed an interest in martial arts around the age of ten. Since then, he’s developed a diverse background in martial arts, strategic self-defense and mixed martial arts. He has worked as a private body guard for clients in Hollywood, been a stunt fighter and fought as a mixed martial arts athlete.

“Self-defense should be so simple that it works for a diversity of age and abilities. So many people put their lives in the hands of equipment defenses only to find out there is a malfunction.”

For putting together a group self-defense workshop visit smithma.com/self-defense/ or contact Coach Jimmy Smith at 541-610-2366.

