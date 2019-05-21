Bend Landmarks Commission Openings

The City of Bend is seeking five new Bend Landmarks Commission members starting in January 2020. Interested individuals can apply immediately and the deadline for applications is July 12, 2019.

In anticipation of this substantial turnover on the volunteer, Council advisory commission, the City is inviting interested community members to attend one of the regular monthly Landmarks Commission meetings to learn more about serving on the advisory board.

Meetings are held at 6pm on the third Tuesday of each month at City Hall.

Candidates for the Bend Landmarks Commission are required to be a community member residing within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines.

Commissioners will be appointed by the City Council for four-year terms.

Apply at bendoregon.gov/committees.

bendoregon.gov/government/departments/community-development/planning-division/historic-preservation