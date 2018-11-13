Bend Logistics Executive Invited to Open the Road for OSU Marketing Students

John Cordell, CEO of Bend-based consulting firm A Logistics, has been invited to speak with marketing students at OSU-Cascades on Wednesday, November 14 at 8am. He will be presenting a range of case studies to Dr. Amy Watson’s marketing class with an emphasis on an entrepreneurial approach to taming the challenges of supply chain and logistics. Mr. Cordell states, “increasing customer service while reducing costs is a constant process within logistics. These students will work through real scenarios that apply to established companies as well as new start-ups”.

The 58 students will be asked to engage in product development exercises, and to vote for the one deemed most viable. A Logistics will offer to assist bringing the class’s product to market, including consultation with manufacturing and distribution.

About John Cordell – Founder and CEO of A Logistics. John ran the fleet and logistics

departments of LKQ corporation, a fortune 500 and $10 Billion annual worldwide company. He managed a $360 million annual budget where he managed transport on a daily basis of 1,300 Less than trailer loads, 128 Full Trailer Loads, 368 overnight semi’s, 5,000 end of mile deliveries, and 18,000 small pack deliveries for North America.

About A Logistics

Established in 2017, A Logistics provides consulting and hands-on logistics services to companies with an emphasis on finance, accounting, supply chain management, and freight brokerage. As transportation costs rise, John Cordell highlights his company’s

difference where, “A Logistics is an industry disruptor in that our goal is to provide 100 percent transparency to costs associated with transport. That’s not easy to get to at times. We work on site with our customers to craft comprehensive transport solutions that lower cost and increase service levels to their customers.”