Bend, Oregon-Based Environmental Center Expands More Programs into Redmond

Free LED bulbs, Youth Water Education Program and Repair Cafes all reach Redmond Community

The Environmental Center in Bend announce several program expansions into the Redmond community this year.

Starting in January, the Free LED Installation Program expanded its service area to include Tumalo and Redmond. This program is a partnership with both Central Electric Cooperative and Pacific Power. Residents in these communities can sign up for free installation of up to 16 free LED light bulbs in addition to water-saving fixtures. Residents in Bend, Tumalo and Redmond have responded very positively to this program so far and we’re excited to bring energy savings to even more people.

To learn more and sign up for this free program, visit: http://www.bendenergychallenge.org/take-action/freebulbs.

Youth education program is also growing with the launch of a new water education program called Water Down the Pipes: An Understanding of Wastewater. In partnership with the City of Redmond, The Environmental Center team will deliver this free program focused on human interaction with the water cycle and wastewater treatment. Students will experience a hands-on, NGSS-aligned lesson that provides background knowledge for an accompanying field trip to Redmond’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The program is open to Redmond middle schools. If interested, contact Jess Ludmer, Sustainability Educator, at jess@envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908 x 16.

Rethink Waste Project held its first repair café in Redmond on February 21 at the Redmond COCC campus. A repair café is a free event that connects people with broken items to volunteer “fixers” and tinkerers. Repairing with other people saves natural resources, prevents waste and cultivates community.

The February event fixed over 15 items and we saw a great turn-out from Redmond community members. We hosted Central Oregon’s first repair café in fall 2012. To date, volunteer fixers have repaired over 200 items. They host repair cafes seasonally at different locations and plan to schedule more future events in Redmond.

If you live in Redmond and you’re interested in being a volunteer “fixer,” contact Denise Rowcroft at denise@envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908 x 14.

The next repair café will be in Bend at The Gear Fix on April 18 from 5:30–7:30pm.

www.rethinkwasteproject.org/reuse/repair/

The Rethink Waste Project offers free community presentations that can be tailored to any group and time frame. The presentation is an engaging overview of ways to reduce, reuse and recycle correctly, as well as composting options available in the area.

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. They translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. Programs incorporate education and advocacy to advance our vision of a sustainable community. They are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste and advocating for change.

www.envirocenter.org

16 NW Kansas Ave. in downtown Bend.