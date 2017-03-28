Bend, Oregon-Based Holm Made Toffee Co. Claims Two Awards at Oregon Chocolate Festival

(Photo above: Randi & Donna | courtesy of Holm Made Toffee Co.)

Bend-­based confectioner Holm Made Toffee Co. announced that they were a big winner at the 13th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 3-5 at the Ashland Hills Hotel and featured over forty of the West Coast’s top artisan chocolatiers and chocolate-­inspired vendors.

Three industry judges were on hand to sample and critique a variety of chocolate and confectionary categories. The judges awarded Holm Made Toffee Co. Best Chocolate Candy – Honorable Mention for their Cardamom & Vanilla Hazelnut Toffee. The judges’ tasting notes included “Surprisingly exciting flavor” and “Perfect flavor combination.”

Holm Made Toffee Co. walked away with the festival’s top prize, snagging the Best in Show 2017 award at the conclusion of the weekend event.

“It is such an honor to receive Best in Show 2017,” said Randi Holm, co-owner of Holm Made Toffee Co. “This event draws talented chocolatiers from Oregon, California and Washington. We are thrilled to be in such good company at this festival, so to walk away with this particular award is truly humbling. We have worked very hard to grow our small family business, especially in the past year, so this award is so gratifying!”

Founded in Glide, Oregon in 2007, Holm Made Toffee Co. is a family owned artisan confectioner headquartered in Bend. Holm Made Toffee Co. crafts their candy in traditional handmade batches, utilizing Oregon grown hazelnuts. Holm Made Toffee Co. is sold at 60+ retail locations in Oregon and numerous farmers markets and festivals.

Randi Holm at 541-610-3173

www.holmmadetoffee.com