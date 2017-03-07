Bend, Oregon-Based Mountainstar Invites Community to Walk in a Child’s Shoes

Nationally Renowned Child Abuse Prevention Expert to Speak at Local Fundraiser

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery invites the community to attend its fundraiser, Walk in a Child’s Shoes, on March 14 from 5-7pm at Tetherow Event Pavilion in Bend.

Dr. Desmond Runyan, who has researched child abuse for over 30 years while maintaining his clinical pediatric practice, will be the keynote speaker at the fundraiser. Dr. Runyan is the executive director of the Kempe Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Child Abuse and Neglect at the Children’s Hospital of Colorado. His research has addressed the identification and consequences of child abuse and neglect and, in collaboration with 120 other scientists from 40 countries, he helped develop a new set of instruments to measure child abuse and neglect.

According to Tim Rusk, MountainStar’s executive director, “Dr. Runyan’s work and research directly correlates with what MountainStar is doing in Central Oregon. Child abuse and neglect has a negative impact on the developing brain and our goal is to decrease those early, negative experiences so that children can thrive. We are excited to have Dr. Runyan bring his global expertise and perspective on this subject and we know his insight will be beneficial to all who attend the event.”

All proceeds from Walk in a Child’s Shoes will help MountainStar provide essential services to vulnerable children and their families in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. This fundraiser is occurring in the place of MountainStar’s Annual Luncheon this year only. The informal fundraiser will include appetizers and a no host bar. Space is limited so please RSVP by March 9 at mtstar.org/shoes. Those who are unable to attend Walk in a Child’s Shoes but would like to make a donation are encouraged to do so at mtstar.org/donate.

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery’s mission is to prevent child abuse by working with families living in crisis in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties. The households served have an average of 18 risk factors for child abuse and neglect, including poverty, homelessness, mental health issues, domestic violence, and substance abuse. MountainStar provides crisis intervention and nationally-accredited therapeutic classes for babies and toddlers, as well as other services aimed at strengthening these vulnerable families. Young children represent half of the victims of child abuse in Oregon and need someone to intervene on their behalf when they are at such a critical stage of development. Relief Nurseries have documented success in reducing family risk factors for child abuse and neglect, improving family functioning and self-sufficiency, and reducing foster care utilization. For more information about MountainStar or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.mtstar.org or call (541) 322-6820.