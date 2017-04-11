Bend, Oregon Science Station To Hold Public Open Houses 

The Science Station will share plans for their new building on the OSU-Cascades campus.

The Bend Science Station is hosting two open houses this spring to launch the public piece of their Capital Campaign, Building the Future of Science Education in Central Oregon. The open houses will take place on Thursday, April 13 and Thursday, May 11 from 5:30-6:30pm in their current location at 1027 NW Trenton in the COCC Chandler Labs. Science Station staff will be conducting hands on science experiments and sharing plans for their new building.

The Bend Science Station has launched a $2.3M Capital Campaign to build new state of the art science learning laboratories on the OSU-Cascades campus and has raised $1.8M during the quiet phase of their campaign. The Science Station anticipates breaking ground this fall with occupation of the new learning laboratories planned for August 2018.

Since 2002, the Bend Science Station has been providing exceptional, laboratory-based science education for Central Oregon students in Kindergarten through 12th grade and inquiry-based training for their teachers. The Science Station engages youth as young scientists, empowering them to pursue STEM related careers. Last year, the Science Station taught more than 7,000 students from a broad range of socio-economic backgrounds from 40 schools across Deschutes County, including Targeted Title I schools.

Student researchers have gone on to win awards and university scholarships for their ground-breaking work. The Science Station also provided graduate-level training for more than 200 teachers, including access to a Science & Technology Lending Library.

The open houses are free and open to the entire community. The Science Station asks that interested participants RSVP by emailing bss@bendsciencestation.org.

For more information, visit www.bendsciencestation.org.