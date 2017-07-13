Bend Park & Rec Hosts Big Sky Park Open House

Bend Park and Recreation District is making big changes to Big Sky Park and will host an open house on Monday, July 17, to share information and answer questions. From 5:30 to 7pm, residents and park users are invited to stop by the Big Sky South picnic shelter, 21690 Neff Road, to learn more about the updated master plan for the park.

Big Sky Park is a 96-acre community park located east of Hamby Road and north of Neff Road. Big Sky Park includes both undeveloped natural areas and developed areas with restroom facilities, paths, playgrounds, sport fields and an off-leash area.

Earlier this year, the District’s Board of Directors approved an updated Master Plan, which primarily focused on activities that could provide a wider range of recreational opportunities for community members. The revised master plan aims to improve safety, increase accessibility and adapt to the changing recreational needs of the community since the first master plan was adopted 14 years ago.

“Big Sky is an important community park in Bend and we want to share information about the changes on the horizon and answer questions about lighting, sound and traffic and how we’re planning to make sure the park is a good neighbor,” said Perry Brooks, landscape architect and project manager.

Highlights include improved traffic flow and parking; construction of an off-road cycling facility including bike skills courses, cyclocross and single-track trails, pump track and more; and a close relationship with Buckingham Elementary school for nature education and a new trail connection.

For more information about the project, visit http://www.bendparksandrec.org/current_projects/park-projects/big-sky-park/.