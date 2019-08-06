Bend Park & Recreation District to Host Second Job Fair for Afterschool Program

Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting its second KIDS Inc. job fair on August 7 from 4-7pm at the District office located at 799 SW Columbia Street. All candidates are invited to attend and learn more about job opportunities available with the District’s afterschool program.

More than 30 new KIDS Inc. positions have been added for the upcoming school year. The first job fair was held in July and resulted in successful job offers to numerous attendees and now approximately 20 positions are available.

“We invite job seekers to come and learn more about working in KIDS Inc. At the job fair, you can meet staff, ask questions, learn about the benefits package and even participate in an interview,” said Becky Curfew, BPRD youth recreation coordinator. “It can be an easy way for people to understand how working with KIDS Inc. could fit into their life.”

KIDS Inc. staff interact with children in kindergarten through fifth grade, facilitate activities and supervise some aspects of recreation programs to provide a safe and rewarding experience for youth in the community.

Openings include Youth Recreation Leader, part-time, year-round, and Youth Recreation Leader, part-time, school year.

Both KIDS Inc. positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, medical and dental insurance, free attendance of employee’s child in KIDS Inc., quarterly retention bonuses, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours are typically Monday-Friday afternoons during the school year. Youth Recreation Leaders with year-round positions also work in summer camps and programs.

bendparksandrec.org/jobs