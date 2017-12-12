Bend Planning Commission Seats Open

Bend residents are invited to apply for open seats on the Bend Planning Commission.

The City Council will appoint commissioners for four year terms. Commissioners review and make recommendations regarding land use matters. Consideration shall be given to include representatives of the various geographical parts of the City of Bend as well as familiarity with land use and development within Bend.

The City Council recently adopted the expanded Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) and along with it, new policy direction set forth in the Comprehensive Plan. The Planning Commission will play a crucial role in implementing the new direction. Familiarity with those concepts is desirable.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Bend.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017.

For more information regarding the Planning Commission: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/citizen-committees/planning-commission

To apply, submit a one page letter outlining interest in serving on the Planning Commission and a completed Citizen Committee application to Susy Munson at smunson@bendoregon.gov.

The Citizen Committee application can be found at:

https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/citizen-committees/advisory-committee-application