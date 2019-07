(Photo | Pexels)

The City of Bend Planning Division will hold a public hearing on August 6 at 8:30am in Council Chambers at City Hall at 710 NW Wall Street on a proposed 50-lot residential subdivision.

Hearing details for PZ-19-0381: A 50-lot residential subdivision on 8.22 acres zoned Residential Standard Density (RS), of which approximately 21 of the lots will be sized for detached single-family courtyard housing.

