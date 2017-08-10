Bend Premier Cup 2017 Soccer Tournament

Thousands of Players Come for the Soccer, Stay for the Scenery

Bend Premier Cup will bring thousands of soccer players from throughout the west to Central Oregon during its three-day run, August 11–13. Now in its 8th successful year, Bend Premier Cup is the largest sporting event in Central Oregon, infusing an estimated $3 million dollars into the local economy over the course of a weekend.

“A lot of players and their families look forward to returning to Bend Premier Cup year after year,” says Tara Bilanski, executive director of the Bend FC Timbers soccer club, which hosts the annual event. “The soccer is high level and teams come from as far away as Alaska and Montana, so everyone gets a chance to play against new competition. The fact that it all takes place in a region known for its scenery and sunshine is a bonus for families who are traveling with players.”

Nearly 200 teams—filled with approximately 3,200 players—will make their way to Central Oregon to compete in the tournament. Because of its size, Bend Premier Cup is played on fields throughout Bend and Sisters, all of which provide free parking for participants. Boys and girls teams ranging in age from U10 to U19 with gold and silver level competition. All teams are guaranteed four games, with each division’s champion and finalist taking home medals.

Bend FC Timbers is Central Oregon’s largest competitive soccer club, counting among its members nearly 400 competitive players on 28 teams, as well as more than 2,600 recreational players. The club is led by a full-time staff and supported by dozens of professional coaches. The club is working hand-in-hand with the Build It Forward campaign, which endeavors to build four soccer fields for the community at Pine Nursery in Bend. The additional fields will allow the club to grow its membership as well as increase the size of tournaments like the Bend Premier Cup, which has a significant economic impact on the region.

For more information about the Bend Premier Cup, the Bend FC Timbers soccer club or the Build It Forward campaign, contact Tara Bilanski at tarabilanski@gmail.com.