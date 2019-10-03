Bend Ranked No. 5 Medium-Size City Where Americans are Most Likely to Start a New Business

(Photo / Pexels)

Bend was ranked as the No. 5 medium-sized city where Americans are most likely to start a new business, according to a new AdvisorSmith study.

Here are some statistics:

Bend had 3.8 new businesses started per 1,000 people, which was 65 percent above the national average.

Bend ranked No. 7 nationwide, beating out Medford (No. 45), Portland (No. 63) and Eugene (No. 78).

There were approximately 5,400 businesses in Bend with at least 1 employee.

Here is a breakdown of the top medium cities for new business starts:

1.Boulder, CO

2. Coeur d’Alene, ID

3. St. George, UT

4. Billings, MT

5. Bend, OR

6. Bellingham, WA

7. Naples, FL

8. Barnstable Town, MA

9. Wilmington, NC

10. Midland, TX

AdvisorSmith, an information resource for small business owners featuring expert advice and original research, conducted this study by analyzing cities based upon data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau. The study ranked cities with the highest number of new businesses per 1,000 population. The complete report can be viewed at advisorsmith.com/data/top-cities-where-americans-start-the-most-businesses/.



