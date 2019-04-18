Bend & Redmond Make 25 Safest Cities in Oregon List

(Graphic | Courtesy of SafeHome.org)

The American northwest is one of the most beautiful places in the world — with deep forests, waterfalls, volcanoes and craters. Oregon is a dream to anyone who loves the outdoors. The cities in Oregon are rich in culture and attract creatives from all over. The tech industry is huge here as well, with Intel headquartered here. One of the other largest companies in the state is Nike, with an expansive campus that nearby residents often jogging through its beautiful grounds. With all the creative energy in the state, it’s no surprise that it has some very safe cities.

These rankings are based on a population of at least 10,000. SafeHome.org uses a variety of factors to determine the rankings with their Methodology.

On the national level, Oregon is home to three of the 500 safest cities in the nation. The 25 safest cities range in safety scores from a high of 84.81 to a low of 54.5. The majority of the cities have a safety rating above 70. Most of the cities have not seen any increases in their crime rates, with a few experiencing declines.

Bend is 11th safest city in the state according to their rankings. It has a population of 86,042 with a safety score of 76.17.

Redmond is 16th safest city in the state according to their rankings. It has a population of 28,384 with a safety score of 70.52.

See the entire list of 25 safest cities here.