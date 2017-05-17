Bend Set to Host National Fitness & Physique Competition

(Photo above | Courtesy of Cascadian Classic)

For the third consecutive year, Bend has been selected as the site of the 2017 Cascadian Classic — the fastest growing National Physique Competition in the Pacific Northwest. This event is a huge revenue producer for Bend and Deschutes County.

The Cascadian Classic will attract close to 300 athletes in all the different divisions, including an estimated thirty to fifty local competitors. Athletes come from Portland, Eugene, Salem, Medford, Northern California, Alaska, Washington and Idaho. Along with the competitors, this event attracts approximately 1,000 spectators for the daytime judging round, and another 1,200 in the audience during the evening finals. Bend’s Deschutes Brewery is one of the sponsors for event food and beverages.

The event is produced by longtime Central Oregon residents Dominic and Evelyn Current (and their three daughters) who own and operate Max Muscle Sports Nutrition in Bend. They have been together here in Central Oregon for over 16 years.

The Cascadian Classic is an NPC (National Physique Committee) national qualifying event. The winners in each division all qualify to compete in any National Level competition such as the USA Championships in Las Vegas or NPC Nationals in Florida. There are also a few other National Level competitions such as North American, Masters Nationals, Team Universe and a few others.

If a competitor wins their class at a National Level show, they are qualified to be an IFBB Professional within their division, in an event they compete in (Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Classic Physique, Bodybuilding, and Men’s & Women’s Physique). Once they qualify for the IFBB Professional status, they can enter larger competitions and begin winning money. This achievement opens up sponsorship opportunities.

Some other IFBB Professionals use their own Pro Status and help up-and-coming athletes within the fitness industry whether it be nutrition, coaching, personal training, posing/presentation coaching and much more.

The Cascadian Classic title sponsors are iForce Nutrition and Liquid Sun Rayz. Along with the title sponsors, the event is also sponsored by Xcel Fitness & Crossfit, Nourish Meal Prep, Deschutes Brewery, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition, Hydro Flask and Chuny Dunkers Bakery which are all Central Oregon-based businesses. Other sponsors include TLC Images, #NOXCUSES Apparel, Bleu Nutrition, Riot Supps, Dominate Don’t Compete Apparel, Kamikaze Sports Nutrition, MuscleEgg and Yup Brands B-Up Bars.

Why go to the 2017 Cascadian Classic? Listen to Dominic Current: “It’s a great competition to get inspired and motivated if someone is having a tough time with their health and nutrition goals. A lot of the athletes love sharing their stories with others and it’s crazy to see where they have been before they actually stepped onstage. Join us at the Cascadian Classic and get inspired. Our competitors have changed their lives for the better — you can too.”

When: Saturday May 27

Where: Riverhouse Hotel and Convention Center

Pre-judging: 9am, Show starts at 10am

Evening Finals: General seating. Doors open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm. All tickets are $35

On-line: www.cascadianclassic.com/tickets.html

In-person in Bend: Max Muscle Sports Nutrition, 547 NE Bellevue Dr., #111 Bend

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10am-6pm, Friday: 10am-6pm

By phone: 541-350-2259 with credit card

At the Door: Saturday May 27, 9am, Riverhouse Hotel and Convention Center