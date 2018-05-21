BendOver Wax Studio & Beauty Boutique Opens Above SW Bluff

(photo above | Jamie Alderete)

The tongue-in-cheek name of BendOver Wax Studio and Beauty Boutique is indicative of esthetician Jamie Alderete’s warm, accessible approach to her intimate personal services. When Alderete moved to Bend two years ago to raise her family and start a waxing business, she arrived with 13 years of beauty industry experience and a history of success with two businesses in Washington state, a wax studio and a spa party venue for girls. In the past year and a half, Alderete, known for her exceptional professionalism, developed a fast following. Given the choice of expansion or turning clients away, she decided to open a salon, allowing her to share her success with other women in the business. The Century Plaza townhomes above the Old Mill conveyed the at-home feeling she desired and her new studio, located at 676 SW Bluff Drive, Suite 9, will add four estheticians and be open seven days a week.

Alderete has 15 years’ experience as an esthetician, having graduated from the Euro Institute of Skin Care in Renton, Washington. Working for someone else at the start of her career made her realize she couldn’t provide the consistent quality of service she desired without owning her business. So, Alderete built a salon in Kirkland, Washington, which she sold in 2017, and developed a spa party venue for girls in Bothell, that she sold prior to her move. She and her husband Daniel relocated to Bend in 2016 to raise their two little girls and live a more balanced life, and Alderete hasn’t looked back.

BendOver Wax Studio and Beauty Boutique is located close to many hotels and businesses and walk-ins will be welcome. For the month of May, Alderete is offering 25 percent off all services with her new estheticians. Special discounts are available for packages of facials and waxing, and a package of four spray tans is offered for $100. Alderete is also offering $10 off her signature Brazilian wax for new clients. High school and college students will always receive a ten percent discount on all services.

“It’s my goal with the salon to keep personal services affordable. I have two goals with my business: one is to help my team members grow their businesses and create independence; and the other is to offer the best, most comfortable experiences for women with the intimate services we provide.”

At the new salon, two estheticians will be available seven days a week, offering waxing, tanning and facials, with dermaplaning, microblading and lash extension services added in the next few months. In addition, Alderete will be hosting “Evenings of Beauty,” offering a perfect venue for bachelorette and birthday parties and Girls’ Nights Out. The salon will feature a grand opening in early June.

The staff of BendOver Wax Studio and Beauty Boutique includes four additional women, several of whom have clientele following them to the new salon and two who are newer to the business. Alderete comments, “Someone gave me chance in this business years ago, and I want to offer the same opportunities for other women. I am training all my staff to offer the same level of professionalism and excellence for which I am known, as they now represent me with their services.”

bendoverwaxstudio.com • jamiealdereter@gmail.com • 206-450-2332