Bend’s Newest Powerhouse: Strength Warehouse

Tucked in the heart of Bend’s west side is the first of its kind: Strength Warehouse, a powerlifting and strength training gym. Owners Nate and Megan Boley, both Central Oregon natives, are excited to offer classes and training for something they’ve been passionate about for a long time. The Boley’s met at a gym doing what they love to do. Nate had been powerlifting already for several years and Megan was powerlifting for pure enjoyment.

“Shortly after, we both started competing together in various powerlifting meets. It is tough to train for powerlifting in any general gym [as]they are just not usually set up for it so, we purchased the minimal necessary equipment and started working out in our garage. A group of friends we acquired through the gym also started working out with us in our garage. We then decided we wanted something bigger and better, something we could get the whole community involved in. So, we decided to open our own powerlifting-focused gym,” says Boley.

For many people who don’t know, powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts. The three lifts are squat, bench press and deadlift. Powerlifting evolved from a sport knows as ‘odd lifts’ which followed the same three-attempt format but used a wide variety of competitive events. Eventually odd lifts became standardized to the current three lifts.

Strength Warehouse caters to men and women who are just beginning their strength training and those who are advanced competitive athletes. The gym has a wide variety of members, some use the facility to increase their strength and some are there to prepare for competitions. The Boley’s are both certified powerlifting coaches and are soon bringing on a few additional strength trainers to help current members. Strength Warehouse holds classes and seminars that are open to public. Their website is informative, easily navigable and invites interested people to drop in for a $10 work out.

Five Mental Benefits of Strength Training



1. Happiness: Strength training releases endorphins during and after lifting similar to a runner’s high yet much more intense.

2. Self-Esteem: Strength training helps people achieve the most drastic and measurable results, helping to achieve improved body image, self-perception and sense of accomplishment.

3. Dedication: A strength training lifestyle encourages you to dedicate yourself in many areas, such as nutrition and time-management. This sense of dedication and focus transfers into all aspects of your life, including your personal relationships.

4. Social: The only thing more fun than strength training is strength training with a friend or partner. Also, there is such a tight-knit strength training community who will share common values and interests.

5. Energize: The more strength training, the more power and endurance, which equals more energy.

Source – ACE Fitness Online

Active Community

Living and working in an active community means that people are always looking for new ways to move their bodies, spend time outdoors when the weather is nice and try new things when the opportunity arises. Strength Warehouse meets the needs of those who are looking for a new way of physical and mental activity.

“We hope to establish a very tight nit family atmosphere gym. We want to expand the sport of Powerlifting in Central Oregon, its popularity is rapidly growing, but there previously was no gym dedicated to the sport,” says Boley.

Strength Warehouse is affiliated with the Unites States Powerlifting Association (USPA) and the facility is a Certified USPA training facility. Giving back to the community is important to the Boley’s and they plan on holding a few fun deadlift competitions that will fundraise for local nonprofits.

“We love all the outdoor activities that are right at our back door — day hikes with our daughter and dogs are our favorite. We love how active our community is and how positive physical fitness is viewed here. We love the people in Central Oregon, and in turn love the people who walk through our door,” says Boley.

thestrengthwarehousebend.com