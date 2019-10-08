The best blackjack strategies are the ones that turn the odds in your favour and improves your chances of winning. Although based on luck, the game can be manipulated to deliver a positive outcome which is accomplished by learning the below strategies. Our team of professional card players has shared their golden tickets with us so that novice players stand a chance of beating the house. Check them out here.

Understandthe Rules

One of the best ways of beating the dealer is understanding the game. If you know the rules, you will understand when to hit or stay depending on your hand and trying your best to reach 21. The game is one of the easiest casino games which makes this step a simple one. This is one of the most important steps to achieving a perfect strategy for Blackjack.

Manage Your Bankroll

A big mistake many novice players make is going all in and spending their bankroll in a few rounds. If you start your wagers with a small amount and gradually work your way higher or bet on big on a good hand, your bankroll will go noticeably further.

Play Free Blackjack Games

Nothing is better than knowing the game and using strategies. This can be achieved by practicing and the best way to take the pressure off the game is by removing money from the equation.

Free Blackjack games can be accessed online as land based casino establishments do not offer free games. While you may need to sign up with online casinos to gain access to these games, the signup process is simple and painless and needless to say, well worth the small amount of effort.

Knowing The Moves

Understanding the game is one thing but where winning is concerned you will need to understand when you should split, double or stand.

When to split – When your first 2 cards are either a pair or you have high cards valued at 10 each. You can split this but otherwise, you should stand or hit. Here are the cards you will want to split:

Aces

Pair 9’s

Pair 8’s

Pair 7’s

Pair 6’s

Pair 5’s

Pair 4’s

Pair 3’s

Pair 2’s

Never split a pair of 10’s as this is as close to 20 you are likely to get in the game and the chances of you beating the dealer are high.

When to double – This is the best feeling and the best time to double is when you have a great hand. Double so that when you win you win big.

When to stand – If your hand is low, you should hit but if it’s a high hand, you should stand.

As you can see, these are pretty painless strategies which really do help you win a hand. Practice these for a duration of time before playing for real money. You have the knowledge to turn the odds in your favour and stand the chance of taking the pot which is as exhilarating as it is rewarding.