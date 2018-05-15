The Best Email Marketing Services for Small Business in 2018

Email marketing is not only cost effective, it creates measurable results by increasing leads and conversions, along with your company’s reach. By establishing a personal connection with your customers, you’re able to increase brand awareness and develop a sense of trust, allowing your company to become a top option in your industry.

But, email marketing is more than just sending emails. Messages have to be sent in bulk, at certain times, with certain customizations and all sorts of other factors. You won’t see much success using a basic email platform to manage your email marketing campaigns. Instead, you’ll want to invest in email marketing services.

Here are 6 products to consider to ensure that your email marketing campaigns are a success.

If you’re an eCommerce merchant looking to convert your web visitors into customers and email subscribers, Drip is the ideal solution. This product uses intelligent marketing automation, allowing you to have a thorough understanding of your visitor’s behavior and purchase intent.

In turn, you can use the collected data to send emails at the right time and to have deeper and more personal conversations with your customers.

By understanding consumer behavior, you can send the right email message. Drip allows you to send a certain email to first time users, returning visitors, and even someone who abandons their cart on your website.

If you subscribe, you can try Drip for 100 days for free. After the free trial ends, there’s a $49 monthly charge.

Looking to use one of the fastest growing email marketing services in the world? If so, Constant Contact is the service for you. This program is very easy to use, making it the ideal resource for those who are new to email marketing. Constant Contact even offers online training and even local live seminars to help you use the product to its fullest ability.

Constant Contact allows you to manage contacts, email lists, and templates all in one location. You’ll also have access to an image library, social media sharing tools, 1GB of storage, and built-in tracking and reporting.

What’s even better is that you can try the product for 60 days at no cost. After the trial period, pricing begins at $20 a month.

Around the globe, AWeber has become one of the top options for email marketing services. The product can be scaled for small and large business needs to effectively manage their email marketing. AWeber seamlessly connects to most of today’s top platforms including WordPress, Facebook, Etsy, and more.

The tool offers email tracking, detailed metrics, email templates, auto-responders, and list management.

Try the product for free for 30 days. After the free trial, sign up to gain access to premium tools to grow your email list even more. At just $19 a month, AWeber is an affordable option for small businesses.

What a slogan of “World’s easiest email marketing,” you can’t go wrong with GetResponse. This is a very popular email marketing solution because of its ability to simplify email marketing, making the tool usable for beginners.

The tool offers marketing automation, allowing you to make automated campaigns. GetResponse also offers a drag and drop builder in which you can send content to certain groups, segment contacts, and create campaigns in a breeze.

The solution also integrates with many lead generation software like Google Docs, SalesForce, ZenDesk, and OptinMonster. Try the 30 day free trial and if you like the product, you’ll only have to pay $15 a month to continue using it.

For bloggers and publishers, ConvertKit is the best email marketing tool to use. It’s designed for Youtubers, bloggers, and podcasters who want to send customized emails to subscribers. The tool is very powerful and offers an easy to use interface. Using ConvertKit you have access to auto-responders, content upgrades, and other incentives.

The tool also offers top of the line email automation, allowing powerful emails to be built and sent automatically. This saves you time and makes your email marketing campaigns much more effective.

You can test the product for free for 14 days and afterwards, you can employ ConvertKit as part of your email marketing strategy for just $29 a month.

If you’re looking for more than an email marketing service provider, MailChimp is the solution for you. MailChimp allows you to convert your website visitors into customers and email subscribers. With this tool you can design eye-catching landing pages and customized emails, making it the ideal solution for local businesses, bloggers, or even a large-scale company.

The product integrates into hundreds of apps, including WordPress. With the free plan, you can send 12,000 emails per month to 2,000 subscribers. As you surpass these thresholds you’ll have to pay just $10 a month for the service.

Conclusion

Choosing the right email marketing service can make or break your company. Be sure that the tool you use offers automation, an easy to use interface, meets your industry, and is affordable for a small company budget.

Was this article helpful and informative? Leave us a comment with your thoughts in the section below.