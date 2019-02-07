What is the best type of roof for a house?

Hmm … well there isn’t any one right answer. Rather, it makes up a number of factors that a homeowner needs to consider prior to having an Indianapolis roofing contractor repair or replace their roof.

What are these factors?

First, it depends on the type of roofing material you choose –– preferably a strong material and a high-quality one at that. Second, you need to go with a reputable roofing company that is well equipped to handle even the most difficult roofing jobs. Lastly, you need to ensure that your roof is properly installed and inspected prior to completion.

But, before we give away all the goods within the first few words, let’s dive in a little into the subject so we can cover all the bases, shall we?

Factors to Consider

Now, let’s take a step back for a moment and offer some sound advice for homeowners when first inspecting their roof prior to getting on the phone with the local Indianapolis roofing contractor.

Before you go gung-ho and reach for the ladder to check out your roof, stop and take a moment. You don’t want to injure yourself so we suggest sticking to the ground and busting out the binoculars to inspect your roof. Check out the condition of the shingles, the rubber boots around vents, and flashing around chimneys. If you suspect any leaks or believe that your roof’s condition is not the best, then give a call to your local roofing company.

Alright, now that is out of the way, let’s talk about some factors to consider when it comes to your roof and making sure you have the best one. Better yet, we are going to list them for you.

Fire rating: get materials that have the best fire rating which is Class A. Double layering: if installing a new roof, make sure to remove all shingles so the roofing contractor can inspect everything underneath for rot or damage and install a new underlayment. As well, if choosing a new roofing material for your home, check the warranty if you decide to double layer the shingles in case of anything. Costs: prior to buying shingles, check out how much squares you will need to get the job done. Make sure to factor in waste and extras in case of repair as well as labor to install them.

Types of Roofing Materials

Those were some helpful tips, huh?

Well, to stay within topic and to focus primarily on “the best type of roof for a house”, let’s discuss roofing materials instead since this will be the main deciding factor into what roof will be best.

There are several types of roofing materials –– all varying in their lifespans, what they are made of, and how they are maintained. However, the most common types are:

Wood shakes and shingles

Asphalt

Build-up or BUR

Tile/Concrete

Steel/Metal

Composite Asphalt

Slate

However, one thing to remember is that the quality of the materials matters a lot more than the type you decide to go with. Why? Because, even if you chose, let’s say, BUR shingles for your roof, they can last you a short amount of time if you go with a lower quality shingle. Yes, you would probably save yourself a few dollars by opting for a lower quality brand but you would also be sacrificing a few years off your roof which would cost you in the long run.

We mean, would you rather spend a little more and only have to make minor repairs or spend a little and end up spending the money later having to replace your whole roof due to age?

We know what choice we are going with, TBH.

Choosing The Best Roof For Your Home in Indiana

There is no one “best roof” for a home. Rather, it consists of many different variables that determine how well a roof will protect a home –– like type of roofing material, how an Indianapolis roofing contractor installs it, and how well it is inspected.

So, if you are looking to install “the best roof” for your home, then you first need to decide what roofing material you are going to go with and where you are going to buy it from. Next, you need to shop around and find a roofing contractor in Indianapolis that is well experienced to handle even the most trying of roofing jobs, is reliable and on-time, and has a track record for gaining awesome customer service reviews from satisfied clients. Pretty easy and simple, if you ask us.