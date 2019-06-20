Bethlehem Inn Restoring Hope for 20 Years

Bethlehem Inn started 20 years ago as a result of concerned citizens and local churches, whose goal was to provide warm, safe shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the cold winter months. Since 1999, community compassion and support of the Inn’s vision and mission has flourished, enabling the organization to transition from volunteer-based to one that now includes a staff of 30 and over 1,800 volunteers.

During those 20 years, the Inn has been transformed. Thanks to an outpouring of community support, the new and significantly expanded Inn now provides extensive shelter services to an average of 140 adults and children each night.

Since its humble beginning, the 1960’s motel provided a safe place for tens of thousands of individuals and families. Countless volunteers, partner agencies, staff and an incredible safety net of community support responded to help make the new buildings possible.

With the completion of the final new building last month, the old motel has now completed its often life-saving services that spanned 12 years. On Monday June 17, the demolition of the remaining hotel building will begin.

Community members are invited to be part of the Inn’s 20th anniversary of restoring hope. Please join a very special circle of donors that each contribute $200 or more to help raise $120,000 towards their capital campaign goal! Secure donations may be easily made online at bethleheminn.org/capital-campaign/ways-to-give. Stocks and IRA distributions welcome! Your contribution will help provide a safe place for transition and transformation for our community’s vulnerable community members for years to come. Please call 541-322-8768 ext. 16 to set up a tour.

Inn History

In 2004, the volunteer-operated organization transitioned from a church rotation model to a temporary year-round location on Britta Avenue thanks to Deschutes County.

In 2007, the County and the City of Bend were instrumental in further developing the shelter, supporting the relocation to its current and now permanent location on Business Hwy 97.

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s ONLY emergency shelter; providing shelter, food and case management services to over 1,200 adults and children last year; over 88,000 meals were served to those in crisis. To learn more about Bethlehem Inn and how it Transforms Lives with Shelter, Help and Hope call 541-322-8768.

bethleheminn.org