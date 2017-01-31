Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Central Oregon Chosen as WinterFest 2017 Beneficiary

(Photo above courtesy of J Bar J)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO), a program of J Bar J Youth Services, has been chosen as the 2017 beneficiary for Oregon WinterFest, February 17-19. Community members can support BBBSCO by volunteering for the event – and gain free access to WinterFest as well.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is seeking 75 volunteers, ages 16 and older to work 3-4 hour shifts during the event. For every volunteer who supports the event, $50-100 will donated to the organization. Last year, Oregon WinterFest donated over $11,000 to their beneficiary! There’s a benefit for the community as well. Volunteers who work at least one shift will receive FREE access to the rest of the WinterFest weekend! Interested volunteers can call 541-312-6047 to sign up now.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon serves youth in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties, matching kids in need of supportive role models with community mentors. Mentoring programs deeply engage communities through collaboration with families, mentors, community funders, schools and other partners. The result? After being mentored for one year, 98 percent of kids in the program will graduate high school on time, 89 percent have great confidence and 70 percent are less likely to do drugs.

Bend’s largest festival, WinterFest is a massive celebration of all things winter, including national music acts, a fire pit competition, ice sculptures, a kids area, fine art, delicious food, beer, wine and so much more. Oregon WinterFest takes place in the Old Mill District in Bend, Oregon and tickets can be purchased at the door or online at oregonwinterfest.com

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, go to bbbsco.org or J Bar J Youth Services and learn more about the organization’s programs at www.jbarj.org.