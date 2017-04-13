Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend Receives $5k Matching Gift to Support Sponsor A Kid Scholarship Fund

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend just received a generous donation from a local resident inspired to give back to the Bend community. Neal Cohen shared his personal story of overcoming adversity and taking on the stress and overwhelming burdens throughout a six-year legal battle. Fortunately for Mr. Cohen, he prevailed. In return, the court granted him a sizeable, financial award. Upon receiving this award, Mr. Cohen wanted to give back to his community by supporting its local kids.

Cohen was inspired by the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs and seeing first-hand the kids benefitting from the Club’s programs. “It is in this spirit and with the recognition of the important and needed services performed by the Boys & Girls Club that I would like to help with a financial donation of $5,000,” Cohen said. “This money will aid in the continuing support of children within our community.”

Cohen also wanted to be sure that the community recognized the opportunities and services that Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend offers to kids of all needs in Bend. He would like his contribution to be acknowledged as a matching gift to the “Sponsor A Kid” Scholarship Fund, which allows Club families the financial assistance they need in order for their children to attend.

Nearly 75 percent of Boys & Girls Club of Bend’s families receive some amount of financial assistance.

“As an organization, we are always honored when individuals and businesses select Boys & Girls Club to support with their time, talents and treasures. It is especially encouraging when we are able to leverage these gifts to garner even more support for our kids. We are incredibly grateful for Neal’s support and willingness to put himself out there to encourage others to give,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s Executive Director, Derek Beauvais.

To make a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s “Sponsor A Kid” Scholarship Fund, please call (541) 617-2877 or stop by their Downtown Club located at 500 NW Wall St.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

For 21 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend has delivered outcome-driven experiences that enrich kids’ lives by impacting academic success, character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles. We support and provide active learning, academic and career pathways and creative learning environments. Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend seeks to enable and inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org.