Brasada Ranch Named Best Wedding Venue in Oregon by Oregon Bride

(Photo courtesy of Brasada Ranch)

Brasade Ranch receives four awards in Oregon Bride’s 2018 Best of Bride Awards including “Best Resort Wedding Venue in Oregon”

Oregon Bride recently announced the annual Best of Bride awards naming Brasada Ranch the best resort wedding venue in Oregon along with three additional awards. This is the third year Brasada Ranch has received the best venue recognition from the publication, which represents the best wedding venues and vendors in Oregon.

The Best of Bride awards are compiled by brides past and present along with wedding attendees, all voting on their favorites, from party favors to photographers, and from caterers to cocktails. When it comes to choosing the best venues, several aspects including setting, service, and seasonality are taken into consideration.

Best Resort Venue in Oregon

The Ranch’s rustic, resort setting in Central Oregon affords wedding guests with panoramic Cascade Mountain views, intuitive service, award-winning catering, and numerous rustic elegant venues across 1800 acres. Wedding guests rave about the resort’s privacy and splendor in all four seasons. Some of the most memorable weddings at The Ranch have been snow-kissed. No matter the season, and no matter the size, a wedding at Brasada Ranch is always an intimate celebration of love.

Best Golf & Country Club

“We are thrilled to receive numerous awards from Oregon Bride,” remarked Duncan Hogarth, Managing Director at Brasada Ranch. “To be named Best Golf & Country Club is a great honor, given the many outstanding golf resorts in the area. What sets Brasada Ranch apart is our ability to make wedding parties feel as though they have the place to themselves. Our golf course, Brasada Canyons, does exactly that — no two holes run parallel, and play is reserved for our members and Resort guests.”

Best Spa

Brides, grooms, and their guests love the intimacy of Spa Brasada. The signature lavender-sage scent and a complete menu of face and body treatments are inspired by The Ranch’s high desert setting. Calming treatment rooms, the light and bright manicure/pedicure room, men’s and women’s locker rooms, and the cozy relaxation room make for a restorative experience no matter the occasion. Combined with access to The Athletic Center’s three pools, yoga studio, and cardio/weight room, bridal parties are able to truly relax and unwind throughout their wedding weekend.

Best View

The Ranch’s inspired setting is made only more beautiful by its high desert backdrop. Whether saying “I do” on the Range Lawn, in The Barn or way up high on Outback Butte (best accessed on horseback), wedding guests are afforded panoramic views of nine Cascade peaks, from Mt. Bachelor to Mt. Hood. “We are honored by the awards from Oregon Bride including Best View,” said Brandon Sirstins, Director of Sales and Marketing at Brasada Ranch.

“Our team connects with brides and their families every day, and we consistently hear that our views blow them away, time and again.” He went on, “Many Brasada brides and their families arrive from out of state and have never been to Oregon, and before the weekend is over, they’re planning a return visit or asking about real estate. It really is that beautiful out here—there’s nothing else like it.”

In addition to the Oregon Bride awards, Brasada Ranch has been named Best Resort in the Pacific Northwest by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for three consecutive years, and among the Top 10 Resort Hotels in the West by Travel + Leisure.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.brasada.com or call 888.637.9528

Brasada Ranch

Brasada Ranch is a residential resort community located 16 miles northeast of downtown Bend, Oregon, on the Powell Buttes. It was the first newly constructed destination resort in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. Woven into 1,800 acres of Powell Butte, the property offers the most inspired views in Central Oregon and features multiple real estate offerings – from custom homes and home sites, to rental-ready cabins. The master plan includes 750 home sites; through May 2018, 461 have been sold, 142 homes have been built, 37 homes are under construction, and 14 homes are about to start construction. The Club at Brasada Ranch features the 18-hole Brasada Canyons golf course designed by PGA TOUR professional Peter Jacobsen, Spa Brasada, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a world-class equestrian center and farm-to-table restaurants. The resort’s accommodations include 91 luxurious cabins and eight suites. Over the past four years, Brasada Ranch has been voted “Best Resort in the Pacific Northwest” by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler three times, “Top 10 Best Resort Hotels in the West” by Travel and Leisure in 2017, and “Best Spa”, “Best Outdoor Venue”, “Best Country Club”, “Best Views”, “Best Rustic Venue”, “Best Resort Venue” by Oregon Bride multiple times. More information about Brasada Ranch can be found at www.brasada.com.

