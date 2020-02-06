Breakthroughs in Bioscience Impacting Diagnostics, Detection & Research in Healthcare

(Artwork | Courtesy of Bend Chamber)

As employers, healthcare is one of the primary things we worry about with our employees. Here in Central Oregon, the local biosciences and life sciences communities are profoundly changing medicine and healthcare outcomes through impacts to diagnostics, detection and research, for ourselves and our employees.

This session of What’s Brewing, presented by Schaffran Construction, will showcase who’s working on breakthroughs and bio technology in the Central Oregon biosciences and life sciences community, and how they think the future of health and wellness will change.

“Central Oregon’s growing bioscience industry will be a key component in developing the area’s healthcare system as the region’s population continues to increase,” states Erik Schaffran with Schaffran Construction, Inc. “Schaffran Construction is proud to bring 28 years of experience specializing in laboratory and healthcare construction projects to serve this developing commerce in and around Bend.”

Business owners, in particular, will want to attend to hear how the breakthroughs being made will impact the health of the workforce right here in Central Oregon.

Lisa Hale, Grace Bio CEO, will moderate the discussion with our panel:

Jeff Breit of Rezolute Bio

Chris Capdevila of Amplion

Kevin Hoffman of Vector Remote Care

Clint Pepper, PhD of Lonza

EVENT DETAILS

Date: February 11, 2020

Time: 5-7pm

Cost: $25 Chamber Members, $35 General Public

Location: 10 Barrel East Side Pub

Registration: bendchamber.org/bend-event/wb-feb-2020

BEND CHAMBER MISSION

Creating an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

BEND CHAMBER VISION

Catalyze an environment where businesses, their employees and our community thrive.

bendchamber.org