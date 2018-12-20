BrightSide Animal Center to Open Sundays in 2019

BrightSide Animal Center will be open for adoptions on Sundays from 11am to 4pm, beginning January 13. BrightSide’s hours Tuesday through Saturday will continue to be 10am to 5pm and the shelter will remain closed on Mondays.

The shelter, which traditionally has been closed on Sundays, is making the change in the hopes of driving more adoptions.

“Saturday is one of the busiest days of the week for adoptions,” said Shelter Manager Patricia Bowling. “Weekends are when most families have more time for family activities like choosing a pet. So we believe Sunday also could be a busy day for adoptions. That would enable us to find homes for more pets more quickly.”

In 2018, through December 18, BrightSide has adopted 1,144 pets. In addition, BrightSide has returned 273 lost pets to their owners.

BrightSide Animal Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, BrightSide is a high-save shelter focused on reducing pet homelessness and euthanasia through adoption placement, foster care and spay and neuter services to reduce pet overpopulation. Each animal that enters through our back receiving door deserves the chance to leave through our front door with a secure future.