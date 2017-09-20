Bring Your Family to Discover Nature Days

The Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, in partnership with the Deschutes National Forest and Bend Park and Recreation District, invites families to explore new ways to connect with the outdoors at the third annual Discover Nature Festival. With more than 35 fun, nature-based activities, the festival offers children and families the opportunity to enjoy time outside together, while engaging in outdoor recreation activities, hands-on learning, games, and more. The FREE event is September 23, 11am-3pm, at Riverfront Park in Bend.

There will be something fun and engaging for everyone – whether they are active and athletic, curious about the natural world, or want to get their hands dirty making art. Activities range from a climbing wall and fly fishing, to a bike obstacle course and the fire fighter challenge, to live reptiles and amphibians and story time.

The festival is also a way to learn more Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, which inspires youth to lead healthy lives and be stewards of public lands through connections with nature. The Children’s Forest is a network of community partners, many of which will be offering activities at the Festival. This year’s activity partners include:

Bend Endurance Academy

Bend Parks and Recreation Department

Camp Fire Central Oregon

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

Deschutes County 4-H

Discover Your Forest

Deschutes National Forest

East Cascades Audubon Society

High Desert Museum

Heart of Oregon Corps

Mosaic Medical Oregon Adaptive Sports

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

OSU Extension

REI

Sisters Astronomy Club

Sunriver Nature Center

The Environmental Center

Trout Unlimited

Tula Movement Arts

Wildheart Nature School

Oregon Adaptive Sports will also be providing adaptive cycling and adaptive kayaking.

The event is sponsored by: The Gear Fix, Mix 100.7, St. Charles Health System, The Source Weekly, Miller Lumber, Visionary Homes, Willamette Dental, Cascade Disposal, and PressPros.

For additional information on the Discover Nature Festival, contact Katie Chipko, Executive Director at 541-383-5592 or visit http://childrensforestco.org