Brooks Resources Expands to Provide Development Services

Bend real estate development company now offers consulting to landowners interested in developing property

One of Central Oregon’s oldest and most respected real estate development companies now offer development services for private clients. Brooks Resources, known for such celebrated developments as Black Butte Ranch, Awbrey Butte, NorthWest Crossing, Awbrey Glen and The Tree Farm, among others, has been creating thoughtful communities throughout Central Oregon since 1969.

In addition to acquiring and developing its own land, the company will offer services to help private land owners, municipalities and other stakeholders who have a vision for their land, but may not have the broad expertise or capacity needed to see the project through from start to finish. “Our team has a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of land development,” says Kirk Schueler, president and CEO of the company. “It’s a natural next step for our company to offer that expertise to help guide other projects and help landowners ask the right questions; get the project done on time, and avoid costly pitfalls.”

The company’s most recent project, The Tree Farm, is an example of how Brooks Resources can take a family’s vision and help turn it into reality. The Miller family owned The Tree Farm property for over 6 decades, but knew it was destined for more than just growing trees. As the managing partner of The Tree Farm LLC, Brooks Resources guided the Miller family through the land use process, to construction and ultimately to a very successful sales launch of the 50-homesite project.

Brooks Resources will offer a variety of services that can be scaled appropriately for projects large and small. Service offerings include: planning, development, sales and marketing, project administration and accounting and reporting.

Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has been delivering quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon for nearly 50 years. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of our region’s natural beauty, smart growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com