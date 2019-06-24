How to Build Business Credit Using Vendor Credit Lines?

When you’re a business owner that’s just starting, it can take a while to build a strong and a great credit score to help your small business thrive. Every start-up business has this issue, but over time, it will get easier. There are so many ways to build your business credit, and below you will see how you can do that through trade lines with vendors.

IMAGE SOURCE; https://pixabay.com/photos/credit-card-master-card-visa-card-1520400/

Get the goods now and pay later

It’s very beneficial to you and your business to have clear deals and relationships with vendors. The perk of dealing with them is that you can, you can get a lot of products and merchandise that cost a lot of money, but you will have the advantage of paying your suppliers later. Let’s say for instance, you ordered a shipment and it just arrived- you don’t have to pay for that shipment on the spot. Most merchants/suppliers can give you three weeks or more to pay them back for their services. Using vendor credit or trade lines like these while doing transactions helps build your business credit score. When your report has a positive payment history, your creditworthiness will be higher and any loans that you apply for in the future will most likely get approved. So, you have your vendors to thank for that.

Build a trustworthy relationship

When you’re just starting, it will take time to develop a network of people or vendors to do business with. So start off small, slow, and easy. Open one account with one vendor and start making small transactions with them first, showing that you are capable of handling the payments needed on time. Then, when you’re ready to take on more business, make bigger deals with larger quantities. However, be sure that you’re also ready to make your payments on time. After establishing those deals, your credit file should have the proper payment history in it to show other merchants or vendors that you’re an established entity. Overall trust and the ability to always pay on time will undoubtedly make the vendors happy, and before you know it, you’ll have a large network of accounts and your business will grow and continue to thrive.

IMAGE SOURCE;https://unsplash.com/photos/NbtIDoFKGO8

Make sure reporting happen

Something extremely important for you as a business owner is to make sure you choose your vendors wisely. There are thousands of them out there in the business world, but only a small percentage of them report to business credit bureaus. In order to build strong business credit, having your business information updated thoroughly to business credit bureaus is highly necessary. Although it might seem difficult to find the right vendors at the start of your business, but you would eventually work your way up to them. So pay close attention to those who file reports on time. It’s also equally important to find out which business credit bureau they’re reporting to.

Check if reports are handed in frequently

Other than actually reporting it, you need to see how many times it’s happening. The best way for you in the long run is to have them report it on a monthly basis. There are vendors that report your payment history per quarter or on a yearly basis. This won’t be beneficial for your business because it would mean that your business credit score and file would be slow to build. So always be on the lookout for vendors that report to the business credit bureau every month, because that would mean your credit score will increase faster. It would lead to future prospects and accounts, making your business grow and gain more profit too.

IMAGE SOURCE; https://unsplash.com/photos/jrh5lAq-mIs

Every business owner’s dream is to watch their company grow successfully and continuously thrive. When you have a strong and credible credit score, it will allow you to establish more vendor accounts, more deals and trade lines, and eventually more profit. Do your research and choose your suppliers wisely to help your business and credit score grow.