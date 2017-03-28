Business Survey: Difficult to Fill Positions

(Photo courtesy of Express Employment Professionals)

65 Percent Say It’s Not Easy to Recruit Talent. A Little Easier than in Late 2016

Express Employment Professionals released new survey results today revealing the level of difficulty employers have in recruiting and filling positions.

In a survey of 1,951 businesses, respondents were asked, “Currently, how easy is it for you to recruit and fill positions?”

Only 5 percent said “very easy,” and 26 percent said “somewhat easy.” Nearly half, 45 percent, said “somewhat difficult,” with 20 percent saying “very difficult.”

Compared to previous surveys, fewer businesses say it’s “very difficult” to fill positions, and more say it’s “very” or “somewhat easy,” than a survey done in late 2016.

The survey of 1,951 businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers hiring trends for the first quarter of 2017. Previous surveys were conducted to cover hiring trends of the quarters indicated.

