Business Travel: How to Stay Productive Whilst on the Road

If you work in a corporate environment, travelling for work may become a common occurrence as you work your way up the ladder. Many aspire to incorporate travel into their work life, after all, who wouldn’t want to travel the world for free?

The perks can be great too; free meals, drinks, fancy hotels and a break from the office. Although it may seem glamorous on the outside, it can pose a lot of extra stress, not to mention the knock-on effect it can have on your productivity.

Are you planning your next work trip? Follow these top tips to make sure you stay on your A-game.

Make a to-do list

When you break away from your daily routine, you might find that you begin to drop the ball as you try and contend with a successful business trip on top of your usual responsibilities. This is where an extensive checklist comes in to play. List everything that needs to be done before, during, and after your business trip to ensure you don’t miss any important deadlines. This will help you to feel more focussed and in control whilst you’re on the road.

Plan in advance

For a panic-free and productive work trip, ensure all of your transport, transfers and accommodation are booked in advance. This will save a lot of last-minute stress. The last thing you want is to land at the airport and have to stand in a long queue of tourists waiting for taxis. If you’re driving, make sure you have your route planned in advance, and seek out service stations so you can take regular breaks.

Let’s say you’ve arranged an important business meeting in Scotland’s capital, don’t leave booking the train until the day before and search for Edinburgh hotels before you head off, using a comparison website to ensure you get the best deal for your stay. It’s also worth scoping out some restaurants and things to do in your downtime to ensure you’re not wasting any of your stay looking around the area.

Outsource your workload

If possible, it might be worth talking to your superiors to get the go-ahead to delegate some of your workload to another member of the team. It’s hard trying to juggle everything, especially if you’re away on a trip.

If your team are also feeling the pressure, why not look into outsourcing to freelancers or a virtual assistant? If you’re regularly embarking on business travel, a virtual assistant can be hugely beneficial and help to keep you organised and on top of your workload.

Take time out

Although you’re travelling for business, it is still important to take regular breaks and give yourself some much-needed downtime so you don’t burn out. Try and take an extended lunch break, feed your body nutritious food and head out for a walk and fresh air. If you’re struggling with jetlag and falling asleep, you could try a meditation app to help you drift off and feel a sense of calm and relaxation.

Keep to a routine

It’s easier said than done, but trying to stick to a routine close to your regular working days at home can be hugely beneficial. Get yourself into good habits and set your alarm ready to seize the day.

When you start to fall out of routine, you may also start to feel out of control. For a productive work trip, try and maintain your day-to-day life, whether that’s checking your emails over breakfast or heading for a lunchtime jog around the park.

Try out these tips and stay productive on that next important business trip away from home.