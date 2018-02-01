Business of the Year, Dana Sign’s

(Photo above by Caleb Thomas, Redmond Chamber of Commerce)

Dana Sign’s was awarded the 2017 Redmond Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. The company is a full service shop that provides custom signs throughout Central Oregon. The recognition is given each year to a company that demonstrates inspiration and resourcefulness in the development of its business, products and services. Candidates are businesses that are involved in Chamber, community and/or serve on committees.

Dana Sign’s was named Redmond’s business of the year for their success as a local business and contributions to the community.

“Judy and I were in shock. We never expected it. But after reflection we realize that it would never happen without the help of our employees and the opportunities presented to us by our awesome customers,” said Brent Grenfell, co-owner of Dana Sign’s.

Dana Sign’s has operated in Redmond for nearly two decades and survived the recession to remain a leader in their industry. The company is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Judy and Brent Grenfell who put a premium on customer service, community involvement and giving back through donations to clubs, organizations and charities in Central Oregon.

The work being done by the Grenfell’s is literally leaving a mark on the city as their signs are displayed inside and out of businesses throughout town. Most notably, Dana Sign’s designed and built Redmond’s Downtown Centennial Arch which welcomes visitors into town.

“It’s kind of a unique feeling. I call it making our mark on Central Oregon. We have done lots of signs and some are iconic. When we are out and about and we see one of our products it is a reminder of the relationships that we have built in service of our customers. Our employees love being able to see our work out in the community, it gives them a feeling of satisfaction,” said Grenfell.

The Grenfell’s business is based on a goal of daily living up to their mission statement and values which consists of putting each customer first. They take pride in helping businesses create a high quality identity by providing unique signs and related products that exceed expectations.

“For Judy and I our goal is the same as it’s been since we’ve owned the shop. We just want to do the best job we can for our customers, have our employees experience and enjoy the unique trade of sign making and then try to make a positive contribution to the community,” said Grenfell.

The Grenfell’s and their team work closely with customer’s from the initial inquiry, designing the sign, revision process and final installation at the business or on a vehicle. It is this hands on process that allows Dana Sign’s to assuredly provide customer satisfaction.

Dana Sign’s

Main Office: 615 SW Umatilla Ave. Redmond, OR 97756

danasigns.com

Phone: 541-548-7226

info@danasigns.com

Owners: Brent and Judy Grenfell

No. Employees: 10 full time employees and 3 part time between Dana Sign’s in Redmond and MC Smith Signs in Bend.

Year Established: 2001

Product/Service: A full service sign design and production company that offer custom and high quality indoor and outdoor signage, graphics, vehicle wraps and lettering, banners, decals and printed logo wear.

Hot News: Awarded 2017 Redmond Chamber Business of the Year in Redmond.