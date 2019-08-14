Businessman to WSOP – Success stories

It’s no real surprise that businessmen make good poker players. After all, all that financial savvy and strategic know-how certainly places them at a distinct advantage over other mere mortals. But how many businessmen have made it all the way to the World Series of Poker? Here are a few prime examples of businessmen taking the poker world by storm.

David Einhorn

Einhorn became a multi-billionaire as founder and president of hedge fund, Greenlight Capital. Over the course of his poker playing years he has defeated big names like Phil Hellmuth, Brian Rast and Mike Sexton, and in 2006 he defeated thousands of entrants to place 18th in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker. He won $659,999 in the competition, but rather than taking them home to add to the already sizeable pile, Einhorn donated all winnings to the Michael J. Fox Foundation – a pattern we’ve seen him repeat with every win.

Bill Klein

Before Bill Klein made the move into poker he was owner of a manufacturing company that sold grout to businesses across the USA, including Home Depot. After a cancer diagnosis he sold his business to commit to his recovery and to enjoy retired life. Klein now fills his time with golf and poker, regularly making the drive from Southern California to Las Vegas to compete in high profile events. Since dedicating himself to the game, Klein has notched up three tournament cashes, including 5th place in the 2012 World Poker Tour $100,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller event, where he won $263,160. Klein has yet to secure a coveted WSOP bracelet, but he has made it to the final table and cashed out four times.

Lawrence Greenberg

Greenberg made his fortune as a partner at Boston hedge fund, Alydar Capital. After years of loyal service he decided to step back and now tries to compete in four or five major poker events throughout the year. The most impressive cash of his career was in the WPT Five Diamond World Poker Classic in Las Vegas back in 2012, where he came runner-up and won $80,260. Impressively, Greenberg has also cashed in all three circuits of the World Series of Poker, the World Poker Tour and the European Poker Tour, and has notched up over

$254,689 in career earnings.

Paul Newey

Within just 10 years, English businessman Paul Newey started his business – Ocean Finance –amassed a turnover of $14 billion, and a $320 million fortune. Not bad at all for a decade’s work! Newey’s first foray into poker was in 2012 in the $1 million Big One for One Drop at the World Series of Poker, which he was eliminated from on day two. He came back strong in 2014, this time finishing 7th in the same event and earning $1,418,667. Newey has had much success since – as of 2018 his poker earnings total $4,800,000.