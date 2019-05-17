Where Can You Ride Your E-Bike?

The first e-bike was an electric mountain bike developed by a small company called Montague in the early 1990s. E-bikes have become quite the talk of the town today. Facilitating faster and farther riding, e-bikes are being perceived as an alternate way of transportation by many. The sales for e-bikes have witnessed exponential growth since 2016, Europe being one of the largest markets. Electric bike womens has also witnessed an increase in demand in recent times.

Where can an E-bike be Ridden?

E-bikes help people with physical constraints enjoy outdoors without exerting too much. As per the vehicle codes of Oregon, electric bikes are permitted on the roads but not on the sidewalks. Grouped as bicycles, electric bikes womens can be ridden without helmets. However, the rider must be at least 16 years of age to ride an e-bike. The codes specify that dirt trails that are classified as open to motorized, as well as non-motorized uses, are open for electronic mountain bikes too. The electric bikes are not permitted on trails designated only for non-motorized use.

The e-bikes have been classified as motorized vehicles by the BLM and the Forest Services. As per the Forest Services, the e-bikes allowed for roads that are open to all vehicles and trails that are open to only motorcycles as per the Travel Management Rule (As per a memo issued in March 2016).

A change in the legislative stance on e-bikes by two states, California and Colorado has given rise to some confusion among the visitors. The two states amended the written legislation to permit electric-assisted pedal bikes on pedestrian and bike paths, where regular pedal bikes are allowed.

Educating E-Bikers on the Rules

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has been considering permitting e-bikes on certain roads and trails that are 8-feet wide or more, along with certain areas of beaches in Oregon. As the sales of e-bikes have grown with time, sellers have taken it on their shoulders to educate the riders about the current riding rules.

Bend Electric Bikes, a renowned seller has put up information about where electric bikes are permitted on their website. They have also taken up the practice of giving handouts of the list of places where e-bikes are allowed.

COTA has also undertaken practices of putting up ‘no e-bikes’ signs on posts, in all the trail systems they manage that do not permit e-bikes. Similarly, a bike industry foundation, People for Bikes provides trail guidelines and etiquette for e-bikes and recommends people to steer clear of trails if the riding rules are not clear.

Even after all the rules, e-bike riding is not completely forbidden. In fact, the Keen from COTA group says that he would support the concept if the e-bike community came together to work with land managers and make their own trail. Overall, e-bikes are considered as a great way to support people in continuing riding bikes and the demand for electric bikes continues to grow.