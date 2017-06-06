Cascade Angels Fund Invites Early Stage Companies to Apply For Funding

Third Application Period Open June 1-15 via Gust.com

Entrepreneurs seeking investment capital have an opportunity to present their early stage businesses for growth to Cascade Angels. Cascade Angels Fund 2017, LLC has opened up its thirdapplication period, which runs from June 1-15, 2017. Entrepreneurs interested in applying can do so via Gust.com.

TheFund anticipates investing in 4-7 companies in 2017.Typical investments are made in early stage,Oregon-based companies from any industry. Investments are anticipated to range from $100,000 to $250,000.

Cascade Angels Fund is now in itsfourth year. The Fund’smission is to create regional opportunities for investors and businesses to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund is managed by Julie Harrelson, an entrepreneur, investor and leader in Oregon’s startup community.She was recently named “Woman of the Year” by the Bend Chamber.

“We’ve had two application periods so far and are in the process of reviewing the deals in front of us. We welcome any company to check out our application process on Gust and apply for funding if they meet the criteria,” said Julie Harrelson, CEO of Harrelson Group Inc., Fund Manager for Cascade Angels. “Our focus continues to be on generating returns for investors, while also positively impacting job creation and economic development in our region.”

Cascade Angels Fund is sponsored by Jones & Roth, Karnopp Petersen LLP, US Bank, and Harrelson Group.

*Membership in the Cascade Angels Fund 2017 is by referral and invitation only. Angel and venture investments involve a high degree of risk. Participation in the Cascade Angels Fund 2017 is limited to “accredited investors,” as defined by the general rules and regulations of the Securities Act of 1933 of the Securities and Exchange Commission AND to investors who have such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that they are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of prospective investments.

This release is not an offer to sell or solicit investment in the Cascade Angels Fund 2017, its portfolio companies, or applying companies. The Cascade Angels Fund 2017 does not operate as a broker-dealer or investment adviser and is not registered as such with any federal or state securities regulator.

Cascade Angels Fund

Founded in 2013, Cascade Angels is a professionally managed, investor driven venture fund that creates opportunities for investors and businesses with connections to Central Oregon to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund’s investors include prominent business leaders, exited entrepreneurs and institutional investors who are committed to contributing to a sustainable economy and building Oregon’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since 2014, Cascade Angels Fund has investednearly $2M in13 early stage companies that cumulatively employ over 100 people.

For more information, visit www.CascadeAngels.com, Gust.com or www.twitter.com/CascadeAngels.