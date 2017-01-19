Cascade Angels Fund Manager Shares Networking Secrets

Schmoozing. Most entrepreneurs and business people consider it a necessary evil. Your circle of human capital is your most valuable resource but many of us feel uncomfortable or simply don’t know how to build value at networking events. So we focus on the meatballs, slurp the free beer, fade into a corner or buttonhole the one person we already know. Yet others seem to thrive on it. What do they know and do that you don’t?

Julie Harrelson, Cascade Angels Fund Manager and Pam Stevenson, Start-up Strategist and Pitch Coach, are teaming up to offer a fun, interactive networking workshop on January 25, 4-6pm at the Summit Saloon in downtown Bend.

You will learn:

-The three types of connections you need to build, grow and sustain a network

-Julie’s best practices networking toolkit and tips for networking mastery

-How to make networking easy and fun

Expert: Julie Harrelson- CEO, Harrelson Group & Fund Manager, Cascade Angels

Julie Harrelson is an entrepreneur and investor in Oregon’s startup community. She has navigated multiple executive roles in design, technology, and angel investing and co-founded Cascade Angels Fund in Bend in 2013 with a group of entrepreneurs and investors. Cascade Angels Fund invests in launch stage companies based in the Oregon region.

Harrelson is invited to speak at industry conferences and events and recently presented “Best Practices in Angel Investing” at the international Angel Capital Association Summit in Philadelphia. Every month she emcees a popular Pubtalk sponsored by Economic Development of Central Oregon (EDCO) attended by 200-300 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. A 2014 Woman of Influence Award winner, Julie is an active member of the Angel Capital Association and serves on the board of the Oregon State University Advantage Accelerator, the Board of Advisory Directors of the Central & Eastern Oregon Region of U.S. Bank National Association and on the honorary council of the Center for Women’s Leadership at Portland State University.

Host: Pam Stevenson- Start-up Strategist & Pitch Coach

Pam has helped companies launch new products and entrepreneurs launch new companies for more than 25 years. With a science and engineering background (B.S. in Chemistry from Duke, M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford, M.B.A. from Duke) her passion has always been innovation, whether it’s been composing code for IBM, crashing cars for General Motors, creating running shoes for Nike or coaching over 200 startups in industries as diverse as clean energy and dirty laundry.

She has served as an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for Oregon State University and the Concordia University Graduate School of Management, as a Technology Business Consultant and Scale Oregon Advisor for the State of Oregon, a Start-up Weekend coach and judge and as a coach for the presenting companies at the Bend Venture Conference for 12 years. She has taught hundreds of entrepreneurs and students how to pitch their businesses, helping to raise millions in capital.

Pam is also the founder of Awesome Bend, an organization which hosts Pitch Nights to inspire and fund community good. In her spare time, she competes in adventure races and pickleball tournaments.

Workshop: Networking 2.0

Date: January 25, 4-6pm

Location: Summit Saloon, 125 NW Oregon St., Bend (No host bar)

Fee: $25 if you pre-register, $30 at the door

Register at: www.pamstevenson.com/workshops

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Awesome Bend, whose mission is to inspire and support creative ideas that make Bend a more awesome place to live, work and play. www.awesomebend.org