Cascade Angels Invites Early Stage Companies to Apply for Funding

Entrepreneurs seeking investment capital have an opportunity to present their early stage businesses to Cascade Angels. Cascade Angels Fund V, LLC (“Cascade Angels Fund V” or the “Fund”) has opened up its first application period for 2019, which runs from April 16-May 17, 2019. Entrepreneurs interested in applying can do so via Gust.

The Fund anticipates investing in 5-7 companies in 2019. Typical investments are made in early-stage companies from any industry and investments are anticipated to range from $150,000 to $250,000 per company.

Cascade Angels Fund is now investing out of its fifth fund. The Fund’s mission is to create regional opportunities for investors and businesses to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund is managed by 44North Ventures, under the leadership of Julie Harrelson and Robert Pease. Harrelson, an entrepreneur, investor and leader in Oregon’s startup community, founded Cascade Angels fund in 2014. Pease has over 20 years of experience as an investor, founder, operational executive, and consultant. In addition to his current role as Fund Manager, he serves as a Venture Partner to the previous Cascade Angels Funds.

“With over $4 million deployed through 27 investments since 2014, we focus on being both accessible and helpful to early stage companies,” said Robert Pease, Managing Director of 44North Ventures, Fund Manager for Cascade Angels Fund. “We look forward to meeting with more great entrepreneurs from Oregon and the broader Pacific Northwest as part of this application period.”

CascadeAngels.com, Gust.com or twitter.com/CascadeFund