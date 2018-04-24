Cascade Lavender Supports Madras Women’s Shelter

All proceeds from Cascade Lavender’s U-Pick Lavender this season, will be donated to the Madras Gospel Mission to aide in development of the Madras Women’s Shelter.

This year, in honor of Wayne Pearson, late husband to Terry Pearson and father to Holly Pearson of Cascade Lavender, the farm will donate all proceeds from U-Pick Lavender to help fund the Women’s Shelter in Madras, Oregon. A project that was particularly inspired by the work of Wayne Pearson, during his time as Board Member of the Madras Gospel Mission.

Wayne served on the Madras Gospel Mission Board from 2008-2017. During that time, he became increasingly drawn to the critical need for a women’s and children’s shelter in Jefferson County. In the last few years of his life, meeting that need became a great passion of his.

Wayne was also passionate about Cascade Lavender, a dream that he and Terry made a reality in 2006. Their goal was to provide a scenic and tranquil setting in which visitors could experience the beauty and all the benefits of lavender in a warm and welcoming environment. His presence is greatly missed by the Pearson Family but his fingerprint is in every corner of the property which is a wonderful celebration of his life. “We take great pride in being able to use the farm which he loved so much to support another passion of Wayne’s, helping those in need,” says Terry and Holly.

Currently there is no women’s shelter in Jefferson County. A Women’s Shelter Task Force was formed by the Madras Gospel Mission in January 2018 to work on meeting this need. While Wayne passed away early this year before seeing this project completed, his family noted, “He went home knowing that God had raised up a coalition of concerned individuals to oversee this project and that the shelter was becoming a reality.”

What a wonderful reason to visit Cascade Lavender this summer…to pick beautiful bouquets of fresh lavender and help support a great cause!

Open the public from Memorial Day Weekend through mid-August, Cascade Lavender is a family friendly place with plenty to see and do from display gardens, plant nursery, U-pick, oil distillation, farm animals and gift shop.

Located in the heart of Central Oregon’s agricultural belt, Cascade Lavender is blessed with an incredible panorama of pastoral fields and peaks of the Cascade Mountains. With approximately 4000 lavender plants and over 100 different varieties, the farm when in full bloom, displays a breath-taking array of colors from whites to deep purples and is soothed by the wonderful fragrance of this beloved herb.

The Lavender fields begin to bloom in Mid-June; this is the start of the U-Pick season. The farm and spacious grounds provide a scenic and tranquil setting for photographic opportunities and lunches under shaded picnic tables. Group tours and lavender teas can be pre-arranged. Farm seasonal hours are: Thurs-Sat 10am–5pm, Sun 12-4pm with free admission. Call for more information: (541) 546-9390 or visit: www.cascadelavender.com