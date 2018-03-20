Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Signs as Exclusive Listing Agent for New Luxury Home Development, Grand Peaks at Sisters

Growing brokerage welcomes 11 new Sisters-area brokers, launches new Sisters office with Grand Opening celebration during Fourth Friday Art Stroll on Friday, March 23

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty has been tapped as the exclusive listing agent for the new luxury home development Grand Peaks at Sisters. The contemporary luxury neighborhood in Sisters, Oregon is being developed by Hunter Renaissance Development LLC. The agreement is part of Cascade Sotheby’s plan to grow its position and market share in the thriving new homes category in Central Oregon.

Grand Peaks at Sisters is an exclusive upscale community offering progressive home design featuring natural, sustainable materials and a number of extraordinary design options for buyers. Exceptional design and features coupled with the community’s wealth of recreational & outdoor amenities—and extraordinary views—offers buyers an ideal Central Oregon neighborhood and lifestyle.

“We were looking for a strong, cohesive and highly-experienced team that knows how to market what we think is a very distinct and special property—the Cascade Sotheby’s reputation and team rose to the top as an elite group of real estate professionals we want to work with,” said Jeanmarie Kapp, chief operating office of The Renaissance Companies and partner in Hunter Renaissance Development LLC. “The Sotheby’s brand offers the prestige and cache that we believe best represents our unique communities and homes.”

Development and lot sales are currently underway with the first model under construction. Developers plan for first home occupancy this summer 2018. A Grand Opening of the community is being planned for this summer.

“Grand Peaks offers a unique opportunity to buy a new-construction luxury single-level home close to the lovely town of Sisters, Oregon which enables buyers to live the Central Oregon lifestyle to the fullest,” says Kimberly Gorayeb, Cascade Sotheby’s new development manager in Sisters and lead listing agent for Grand Peaks. “This development is indeed unique—the location, the amenities, the sweeping mountain views and access to all of the recreation and lifestyle advantages of the area make it an ideal community.”

Cascade Sotheby’s hosts Grand Opening of new Sisters office on Friday

The public is invited to join Cascade Sotheby’s, the Sisters Chamber of Commerce and developers from Grand Peaks at Sisters to celebrate its new digs with a Grand Opening on Friday, March 23 from 4 to 7p. The event, which offers food, beverages, and entertainment, is planned to coincide with the popular Sisters Fourth Friday Art Stroll.

Cascade Sotheby’s recently acquired Sisters real estate pillar Metolius Property Sales and its 11 elite brokers well-versed in luxury, vacation and retreat home sales—and with that, the brokerage assumes the former Metolius office as its Sisters headquarters. The brokerage now has 16 brokers serving the Sisters-area market.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty exceeded $1.3 billion in closed sales in 2017 and continues its innovative approach to uniting extraordinary lives with extraordinary homes building on these statistics:

$30 million in company revenue in 2017

325% sales growth from 2015 to 2017

More than two times the market share in Central Oregon than closest competitor

More than 250 brokers across Oregon and SW Washington

More than 80 new brokers signed in 2017 alone

Average price point for Cascade Sotheby’s agents is 33% higher than other agents in Portland and SW Washington

11 offices in Oregon and SW Washington

About Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

Harnessing the worldwide recognition and prestige of the Sotheby’s name, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty expertly represents the most distinctive properties at every price range. The firm’s 11 strategic locations throughout Oregon and southern Washington form the most expansive luxury real estate network in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty brokers are masters of their craft, combining local expertise and global connections to artfully unite extraordinary places with extraordinary lives. The firm achieved a billion dollars in sales in the first 11 months of 2016, joining only 25 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates in the world with this distinction. Exceptional service, continual innovation, and unrivaled market knowledge continue to set Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty apart as an industry leader.