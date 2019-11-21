Cascades Academy Supports Hunger Relief with Empty Bowls Event This Friday

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascades Academy)

Cascades Academy students are supporting Hunger Prevention Month with a host of activities, including a two-week-long, non-perishable food drive and an Empty Bowls luncheon on November 22 to support NeighborImpact. The food collected will be donated directly to NeighborImpact, which serves economically disadvantaged residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to raise both money and awareness in the fight to end hunger. The premise is simple: students create painted, hand-crafted bowls, and on Friday for lunch, community members will come together to enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread. The Empty Bowls movement serves as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

Cascades Academy high school students make the soup for the luncheon from scratch, with donated ingredients from Sysco, and the middle school students serve the lunch. We extend a huge thank you to all of our other sponsors: Table Tops Event Rentals, Trader Joe’s, Studio Create, Kebaba and Cascade Catering Company for their support of the event.

“We are humbled to be part of this international movement to bring awareness to hunger, and we know how important it is that our students have these experiences of giving back to important causes in our community and to take a moment to be grateful for all that we have,” said Head of School Julie Amberg.

