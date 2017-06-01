Cascades East Transit Launches Mobile APP

Free Rides on CET & Uber June 2, Uber will provide transit riders discounts on all Bend ArtWalk First Fridays of the summer.

Cascades East Transit announces the launch of Transit App, a real-time mobile app available on Thursday, June 1. Transit App provides real-time information about the location of nearby buses. The real-time information will make a more convenient transit riding experience because riders will have access to bus stop departure information, a trip planning function, and reminders about when to begin walking to the bus stop.

In addition to the mobile app, CET is pleased to announce a partnership with Uber, the ride-hailing service that recently began service in Central Oregon. To provide more transportation options to First Friday and popular evening activities around Bend, all transit riders will be allowed to ride CET for free on June 2 and receive up to $15 off an Uber ride.

To take advantage of the June 2 promotion, all people need to do is show the CET driver the downloaded Transit app on your mobile phone; Uber will automatically send the discounted $15 ride to residents and visitors who have the Uber app in the immediate Bend area.

Uber will provide transit riders discounts on all First Fridays of the summer:

June 2

July 7

August 4

September 1

Transit App and Uber are available on both iPhone and Android operating systems. More information may be found at cascadeseasttransit.com or transitapp.com. For more information or to download the Uber app, visit uber.com.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190. COIC provides service to the counties of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson as well as to the cities of Bend, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Metolius, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters. Cascades East Transit, operated by COIC, runs a fixed-route service in Bend, community connector shuttles, and general public Dial-A-Ride services in Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, and Madras.

