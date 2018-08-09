Celebrating America’s Health Centers

National Health Center Week August 12-18

Help us honor the dedicated staff at Mosaic Medical and all Community Health Centers with a Community Celebration at our Mosaic Medical Redmond Clinic (1250 SW Veterans Way, Suite 120) on Thursday, August 16 from 5-7pm. We will have activities for the young and young at heart, wonderful food, music provided by Mango Stew and a special presentation highlighting some of our wonderful healthcare heroes in honor of National Health Center Week. This is one of over 1000 events around the country planned as part of the National Health Center Week campaign which runs August 12-18 with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers over the course of more than five decades.

Health centers serve over 27 million patients each year, and that number continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care. In addition to their long history as health care homes to millions, health centers produce innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in our communities and reach beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the social needs affecting special populations.

In Central Oregon, Mosaic Medical serves approximately 22,000 patients annually in our clinics in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville. Our partner, La Pine Community Health Center, serves over 8,000 patients annually in South Deschutes County, North Klamath County and North Lake County. Many of these patients would not have access to quality healthcare if it were not for the services they receive at Mosaic Medical and La Pine Community Health Center—our healthcare heroes who work daily to ensure that our patients get the best care possible.

About Mosaic Medical

Mosaic Medical is a local nonprofit community health center organization with primary care clinics in Prineville, Bend, Madras and Redmond. Additionally, Mosaic Medical serves the community with six school-based health centers and a mobile clinic program. Our fees are based on a sliding scale for qualifying patients with limited or no insurance and we accept private insurance, OHP/Medicaid and most Medicare. For more information visit our website at www.mosaicmedical.org.