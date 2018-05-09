Central Oregon Association of REALTORS 2018 Quarter 1 Report

The residential housing market of the Central Oregon region is off to a busy start in the first quarter of 2018—usually the quietest of quarters in residential real estate markets. In most areas, sales volumes and sales prices are above levels seen during the same quarter in 2017. Other data points— days on market and “sales price vs. listing price” remain steady from 2017 levels in most locations.

